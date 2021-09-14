Morgan Stanley Increases American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $23.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $736,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

