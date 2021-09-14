Morgan Stanley Increases American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $23.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.
American Airlines Group stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth $736,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
