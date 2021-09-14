Morgan Stanley Trims JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Target Price to $28.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of JBLU opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,789 shares of company stock valued at $91,833. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 499.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 169,775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,211,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

