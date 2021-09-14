Morgan Stanley Trims United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Target Price to $64.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $3,619,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 70,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.