Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Up 0.8%

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.97 and last traded at C$17.88. 16,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 47,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.74.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$698.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.