MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 73.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.