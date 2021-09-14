Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.76% from the company’s previous close.

MSGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Motorsport Games from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,938. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at $407,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the first quarter valued at $558,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

