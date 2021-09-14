Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Shares Down 0.3%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCAFU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.