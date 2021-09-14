Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Up 3.3%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 60,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 111,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from C$0.05 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The firm has a market cap of C$97.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 406.23.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

