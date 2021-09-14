MovieBloc (MBL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.44 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $40.39 million and $9.44 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.43 or 0.00143065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.10 or 0.00836173 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00044639 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,200,423,360 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

