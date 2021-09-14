MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,165,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $43,183,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 59,499.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,092 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 487.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 847,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,455,000 after acquiring an additional 702,849 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 599,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 338,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MP opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.91 and a beta of 4.93.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

