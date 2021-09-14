MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MPX International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,142. MPX International has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.
MPX International Company Profile
