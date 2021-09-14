MSD Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Lock-Up Period To End on September 21st

MSD Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 21st. MSD Acquisition had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of MSD Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

MSD Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. MSD Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSDAU. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $45,675,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,689,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,375,000.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.