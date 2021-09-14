MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTUAY stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.46.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTUAY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

