MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $203.05

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €203.05 ($238.88) and traded as low as €188.30 ($221.53). MTU Aero Engines shares last traded at €188.70 ($222.00), with a volume of 128,854 shares trading hands.

MTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €209.92 ($246.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 86.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €203.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €204.98.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

