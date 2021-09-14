MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
