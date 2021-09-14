MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,550,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 3,547.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,610,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,028 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

