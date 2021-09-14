MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 38,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,274,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLN shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

