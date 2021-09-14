Multiplier Tops One Day Trading Volume of $49,098.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $49,098.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00079521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00120297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00170243 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,749.75 or 1.00047976 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.05 or 0.06981034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $414.50 or 0.00887061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

