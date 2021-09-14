Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Down 84.4% in August

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murata Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

MRAAY traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 474,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,063. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Murata Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.