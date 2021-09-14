MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MSLP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416. MusclePharm has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

