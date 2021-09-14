MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MSLP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,416. MusclePharm has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.
MusclePharm Company Profile
Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.