My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Cap of $20.44 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $20.44 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00006384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00079856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00121401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00171421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,488.36 or 0.99872418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.94 or 0.07097968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.41 or 0.00913932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

