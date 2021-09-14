My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Cap of $20.47 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $20.47 million and $5.24 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.98 or 0.00006314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00122550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00180765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,136.25 or 0.99998054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.06 or 0.07208883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.37 or 0.00872714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002881 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

