Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the August 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,524,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MYCOF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 879,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.54.
Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.