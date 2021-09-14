Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MYRX remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,390. Myrexis has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Myrexis alerts:

Myrexis Company Profile

Myrexis, Inc is in the process of evaluating strategic alternatives, including focusing on identifying, evaluating and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was founded in January 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Myrexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myrexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.