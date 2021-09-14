Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

MYGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. 9,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 28,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,003,963.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,275,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,960 shares of company stock worth $14,858,683. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

