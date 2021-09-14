Myriad (XMY) Achieves Market Cap of $6.59 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $13,348.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,797,777,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

