MyWish Price Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $325.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyWish has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00146373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.62 or 0.00817221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00043440 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

WISH is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

