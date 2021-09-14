Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 201.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Nabors Industries worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $712.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 3.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

