Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Hits $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $1,528.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00077908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00122562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00179771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,284.56 or 1.00345097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.04 or 0.07187818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.37 or 0.00866623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

