Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.23. Approximately 701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 300,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nam Tai Property by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

