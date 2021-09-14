Namecoin Price Tops $1.39 (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $20.55 million and $29,498.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,077.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.54 or 0.01356361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.16 or 0.00552621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.29 or 0.00338359 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00043818 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001091 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

