Nano Magic Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX) Short Interest Update

Nano Magic Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMGX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the August 15th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS:NMGX remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nano Magic has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.04.

Nano Magic Company Profile

Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.

