Nano Price Tops $5.53 on Major Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $5.53 or 0.00011785 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $736.56 million and $26.02 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,903.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.03 or 0.07176527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.34 or 0.00386615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.99 or 0.01362359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00120764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $265.21 or 0.00565430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.55 or 0.00519269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.00340575 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.