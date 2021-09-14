NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks Sells 7,320 Shares

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $15,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronald Allen Louks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 9,200 shares of NantHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $18,032.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Ronald Allen Louks sold 1,505 shares of NantHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $3,521.70.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ronald Allen Louks sold 16,613 shares of NantHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $38,209.90.

NH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 144,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,312. NantHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.64.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. Analysts predict that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NantHealth by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 31,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 87.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 121,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NantHealth by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 108,174 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NantHealth by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment.

