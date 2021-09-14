Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $808.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

