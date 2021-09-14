Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. 114,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $45.32.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 237.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Napco Security Technologies worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.