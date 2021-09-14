Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $161,287.19 and approximately $6,232.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,842,295 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.