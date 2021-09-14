Nash Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges (NEX)

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Nash has a total market capitalization of $21.27 million and $176,919.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001584 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nash has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00079840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00122985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00173321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.31 or 0.99916534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.07 or 0.07133582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.00912411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

