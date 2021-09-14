Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Update

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,838,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Nate’s Food stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,634,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,403. Nate’s Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Nate's Food Company Profile
