National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,664 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

IJR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.02. 156,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,222,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

