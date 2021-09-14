National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Shopify by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded down $19.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,457.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,517.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.94. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

