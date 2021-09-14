National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,255,000 after buying an additional 128,207 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day moving average is $220.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96.

