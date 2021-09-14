National Asset Management Inc. Has $13.08 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,382 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. The company had a trading volume of 806,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,874,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

