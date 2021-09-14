National Asset Management Inc. Has $23.88 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

NYSE HD traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.42. 125,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $351.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

