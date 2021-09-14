National Asset Management Inc. Has $24.06 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.29. 155,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,595,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $330.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.41 and its 200-day moving average is $269.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

