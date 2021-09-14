National Asset Management Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the second quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 490,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.85.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.47. 193,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,515,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 217.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.78. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.81 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

