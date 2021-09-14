National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $168.68. 757,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,392,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

