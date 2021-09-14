National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $19,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 451.2% in the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,152 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.4% in the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.80. 237,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,404. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $332.17 billion, a PE ratio of 303.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

