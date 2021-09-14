National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. 227,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

