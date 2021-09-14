National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,136 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 565,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,937,914. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

