National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,351 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.67. 625,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,317,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $436.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

